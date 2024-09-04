Leila Alvares set to stage the award-winning musical, 'Spamalot', known for slapstick and absurdity...

In a delightful blend of irreverence and whimsy, Monty Python’s Spamalot is set to take centre stage once again, brought to life by the talented ensemble of the CAUSE Foundation. Leila Alvares, the founder and president of the foundation has directed some of Broadway’s most beloved musicals — from The Sound of Music and Fiddler on the Roof to My Fair Lady and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat — in the past. This year, the Foundation, known for its dedication to supporting charitable causes, turns its attention back to Spamalot, a musical inspired by the iconic 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, features a score by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, with lyrics and book by Eric himself.

Speaking about her experience of bringing these legendary figures — in a highly comedic, sometimes absurd manner — to life, Leila shares: “this is a spoof, which means I have artistic license to make this already absurd script and lyrics even more so and I think we’ve managed that pretty well. Luckily for me, a lot of my actors have been with me over the years and have honed their comedic timing to perfection so getting them to realise their legendary status while acting absurdly was not such a challenging task after all!”