Leila Alvares set to stage the award-winning musical, 'Spamalot', known for slapstick and absurdity...

In a delightful blend of irreverence and whimsy, Monty Python’s Spamalot is set to take centre stage once again, brought to life by the talented ensemble of the CAUSE Foundation. Leila Alvares, the founder and president of the foundation has directed some of Broadway’s most beloved musicals — from The Sound of Music and Fiddler on the Roof to My Fair Lady and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat — in the past. This year, the Foundation, known for its dedication to supporting charitable causes, turns its attention back to Spamalot, a musical inspired by the iconic 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, features a score by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, with lyrics and book by Eric himself.
Speaking about her experience of bringing these legendary figures — in a highly comedic, sometimes absurd manner — to life, Leila shares: “this is a spoof, which means I have artistic license to make this already absurd script and lyrics even more so and I think we’ve managed that pretty well. Luckily for me, a lot of my actors have been with me over the years and have honed their comedic timing to perfection so getting them to realise their legendary status while acting absurdly was not such a challenging task after all!”
This uproarious musical comedy that recounts the legendary tales of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. The production promises a spectacle, complete with showgirls, barnyard animals, killer rabbits and even a few Frenchmen. “Obviously, it’s hugely entertaining and surprising — especially for those who are not familiar with the script. Since it’s fairly slapstick, it’s not too difficult for people of any time period to find the humour in each situation,” the director reveals.
The cast and crew boast some of Bengaluru’s finest talent, both seasoned and emerging, including Arvind Kasthuri, Deepa Jacob, Kieren Alvares Lynn, Rahael Thomas and many more. We got in touch with Prem Koshy who is also a part of this splendid team to gain more insights and he did not disappoint us. “I’m playing multiple characters in this show and I want to keep that a secret because people should not recognise me and I wish to surprise the city’s audience.”
The musical will be accompanied by a live band directed by Aashish Paul, with Sabarisha R assisting. Audiences can also look forward to dynamic choreography by Elexer Fernandes, Kieren Alvares Lynn and Keira Alvares Ganapathy. The vibrant costumes designed by Asha Fernandez and hand-painted sets by Alen Martin and Tsia Molloth promise to create a visual spectacle that will transport the audience straight into the heart of this fantastical world.
₹200 onwards. September 6, 7.30 pm. September 8, 11.15 am & 7.30 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.