Chennai Art Theatre Festival brings stories of love, loss, horror & everything in between

Chennai loves theatre and the stage loves it back. So, another theatre festival in town is, of course, good news. The Chennai Art Theatre Festival is here with six amazing plays by six talented writers, directors and actors, exploring genres and bringing stories that can sometimes get too close or relatable for comfort, and at other times, make you want to touch a reality you have been evading. Curated by Shakira Mukthar, the aim of this festival is to allow any group with a good script to participate not only to promote creativity and innovation, but also to ensure that theatre remains accessible and dynamic. “This broad approach helps in creating a vibrant cultural tapestry and encourages a more democratic and varied theatrical experience,” Shakira tells us.
The six plays, which will each be staged for 30 minutes, include Dial B for Besant Nagar, Tempests, 4Play, Silence Betweeen Us, Crescendo, and Shirt & Sweet. Three of these plays are in Tamil and three in English. We speak to the writers and directors to bring you more details.
4Play – interesting title!
4Play explores the story of a live-in couple who work for the same IT organisation. During the appraisal discussion, one of them get a better hike and another is rejected, not because of their work but based on impact on the organisation. The couple take this incident to their personal life. But why it is called 4Play is something we would reveal during the play.
What is the chosen genre?
The genre is political. When identity is at a crisis, everything sounds political, and that is what 4Play is all about.
What’s the idea behind the play?
This play was conceived based on many real-life observations across various industries, on how differential treatment is given to people based on their role in an organisation, irrespective of how much energy they invest.
What message does it convey?
IT industry has broken a lot of conventional workplace practices, but there is no denying that discrimination still exists. Most of us spend one third of our lifetime in a workplace and we don’t even realise we are part of this treatment within the workplace.
One way to sustain theatre is?
If we have to sustain theatre, we should make it accessible for all by taking it to their home towns, just as we want them to come to our space to watch theatre.
— Nandhakumar, writer | director
Why is the play called Silence Between Us?
It explores the fractured relationship between Arjun and Sara, delving into the complexities of love, fear, and the difficulties of letting go.
What is the genre?
It’s a poignant drama or a romantic drama, with elements of humour added by the character of Unarvi, a robot therapist.
Is there a twist?
We wanted to explore the intricacies of relationships, particularly the dangers of possessiveness and the importance of self-awareness. The concept of a robot therapist adds a unique twist to the narrative.
What is the message it conveys?
The importance of trust, respect, and personal growth in relationships. It highlights that love cannot be sustained through control or fear, but rather through embracing each other’s space and sometimes, letting go.
How can theatre be sustained?
By creating relatable and thought-provoking content, which resonates with audiences.
— Krithika G, writer | director
Shirt & Sweet — that’s quirky!
The play revolves around a yellow shirt and a mannequin (Sweeti) in a busy textile shop. The story explores the romance between the Shirt and Sweeti. It is set in an anthropomorphic fantasy world.
What is the genre?
It’s a romantic comedy.
How did the idea come by?
We wanted to experiment personifying objects — basically explore if human emotions can be attached to objects. Taking inspiration from Beauty and the Beast, we want to showcase romance between a Shirt and a Mannequin.
What can the audience expect?
Lots of puns from the objects’ view, rib-tickling comedy and lots of romance. We have also tried to experiment different lighting techniques to establish certain activities and have tried live recording sounds of many equipment to make it more appealing.
How can theatre sustain itself?
By experimenting with different plots, unconventional plays, trying to convey important messages, and pick up stories to break taboos, and, of course, relatable stories matter.
— Girish, writer | director
Why is the play called Dial B for Besant Nagar?
This play is set in Beasant Nagar and it’s an ode to the greatest director of thrillers — Alfred Hitchcock!
What is the genre?
It’s a thriller comedy that revolves around a serial killer on the loose and two friends dealing with their own personal crisis.
How did the idea come?
It’s was a collaborative of Kanupriya (who is acting in the play) and I trying out logical and comedic elements in a given situation.
What is the message it conveys?
What’s obvious need not necessarily be true. As the phrase goes in Tamil — Kannal parpadum poi, kaadal kerpadum poi, teeya vijarikardey mei.
One way to sustain theatre is?
By watching more plays. Instead of just forwarding each other’s posters, people should turn up for each other’s plays and encourage their own curated audiences to do the same.
— Prasanna Rajaram | director
What does Crescendo explore?
It mirrors the way tension and emotions steadily build up, much like in music, where a crescendo leads to a powerful climax.
What is the genre?
The play deals with unsettling themes like death, the supernatural, and the consequences of messing with forces beyond our control. The horror in Crescendo is psychological, emotional, and supernatural. It digs into fears such as losing someone and facing the unknown.
Why horror?
We noticed that horror was a largely unexplored genre in theatre and, as huge fans of horror movies, we were excited about the possibility of bringing that intensity to the stage. The concept for Crescendo started with a simple question: ‘What if the living haunted the dead instead?’
What is the message it conveys?
Crescendo tells a deeply emotional story about a mother’s extreme devotion to her child. It shows how her intense love drives her to the edge of sanity.
One way to sustain theatre is?
By building a strong community of people who appreciate theatre as an art form.
— Rahmath Fathima | director
What does Tempests explore?
It compiles Dalit narratives in the form of dramatic forms. It adapts Shakespeare’s The Tempest and localises subaltern issues. It explores a range of cases such as Keezhvenmani, Rohit Vemula, Manual Scavengers’ death, etc.
Could you elaborate on the genre — subaltern?
The play subverts the idea of Prosperous vs Caliban to Prospero and Caliban. It anthologises voices of Caliban throughout centuries and ages.
How was it conceived?
It was first enacted in Mylapore Fine Arts Club and was a massive success. Moreover, the idea came out as a tribute to Rohith Vemula and Anitha.
What is the message it conveys?
We want to convey the idea of Daliticide enacted over Dalits for time immemorial. Daliticide denotes rage and discrimination exercised over the marginalised.
One way to sustain theatre is?
By democratising the theatre space: both the audience and stage.
— Thalamuthu Kumar | writer
Tickets at INR 300.
September 7, 4 pm & 7 pm.
At Medai - The Stage, Alwarpet.
