Chennai Art Theatre Festival brings stories of love, loss, horror & everything in between

Reality check

4Play – interesting title!

4Play explores the story of a live-in couple who work for the same IT organisation. During the appraisal discussion, one of them get a better hike and another is rejected, not because of their work but based on impact on the organisation. The couple take this incident to their personal life. But why it is called 4Play is something we would reveal during the play.

What is the chosen genre?

The genre is political. When identity is at a crisis, everything sounds political, and that is what 4Play is all about.

What’s the idea behind the play?

This play was conceived based on many real-life observations across various industries, on how differential treatment is given to people based on their role in an organisation, irrespective of how much energy they invest.

What message does it convey?

IT industry has broken a lot of conventional workplace practices, but there is no denying that discrimination still exists. Most of us spend one third of our lifetime in a workplace and we don’t even realise we are part of this treatment within the workplace.

One way to sustain theatre is?

If we have to sustain theatre, we should make it accessible for all by taking it to their home towns, just as we want them to come to our space to watch theatre.

— Nandhakumar, writer | director