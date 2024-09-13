Satirical play, Octopus Limited Est. 2024 is about realities of the commodified world we live in

A couple who want to get married, don’t have enough money to do so. While having a conversation about it in a park, a corporate agent overhears them, and offers to sponsor their wedding. He says that this move will also add to their company’s Corporate social responsibility. The couple, after much consideration, accepts the offer. What could possibly be the climax of such a story? We will come to that in a bit.

Octopus Limited Est. 2024, a Bengali play written by Mohit Chattopadhyay is about a concept we as a society have taken for granted, and are doing nothing to change. Co-director Anubhab Adhikary, who is also the founder of Shoi Production tells us that the play is a dark humour satire on capitalism and how “corporate exploits common man”, and “commodifies human emotions.” “Day by day, we are becoming more and more capitalistic, now instead of going to local shops to buy things, we just order on apps,” he says.

In this adaptation, the directors have added modern elements like a commentary on Artificial Intelligence and social media, to symbolise that the problem of com modification has not changed even after decades. “In this adaptation, we have added the character of an Octopus, who is the boss of the company. In the original play, he was a character with just an imaginary presence. But we have personified capitalism and portrayed him as a boss of a company,” Anubhab says.

Praloy Patra, who plays Octopus, and who is also the co-director, says that the Octopus is a direct symbol of capital ism. “As the traits of the character are what I do not relate to or agree with or bad. He says that instead of showing the defeat of capitalism, they have shown the reality of it, and that it is going to prevail no matter what. capitalism and social media, Shoi, the theatre group, has elaborate pro duction design. They have mobile screens, statues of humans and social media icons to help the audience relate to the abstract concepts. ends with a small auction scene where different companies are bid ding to sponsor the wedding. personally, I read and analysed a lot of companies which had human rights cases against them,” he says.

Contrary to a direct critique on capitalism, this play just talks about the realities of it, and leaves the audience to decide whether it is good or bad. He says that instead of showing the defeat of capitalism, they have shown the reality of it, and that it is going to prevail no matter what.

To portray abstract concepts like capitalism and social media, Shoi, the theatre group, has elaborate production design. They have mobile screens, statues of humans and social media icons to help the audience relate to the abstract concepts.

And now to the climax! The play ends with a small auction scene where different companies are bidding to sponsor the wedding. Who gets it? You’ll need to watch Octopus Limited Est. 2024.

Tickets at Rs 200. September 15, 8 pm. At Lamakaan, Banjara hills.

Story by Ananya Mehta