Feisal Alkazi and Ruchika Theatre Group bring two unique plays to Ranga Shankara this weekend

This September, theatre enthusiasts in Bengaluru are in for a treat as Feisal Alkazi, the esteemed theatre director, educationist, social activist and author, presents two thought-provoking plays in collaboration with the Ruchika Theatre Group at Ranga Shankara. On September 27, Maxim Gorky’s iconic masterpiece The Lower Depths will take centre stage, promising an exploration of human despair, resilience and the fight for dignity in a world rife with social injustice.
Written by Gorky in 1901, The Lower Depths remains one of the most enduring works in modern theatre. Set in a dilapidated night shelter long before the Russian Revolution, the play draws from Gorky’s own experiences of poverty and hardship, reflecting his deep empathy for the marginalised. Born into destitution, orphaned at 11, and wandering across Russia, Gorky witnessed the lives of the downtrodden firsthand, which became the foundation for much of his work. Premiered in 1902 by the legendary Stanislavski, The Lower Depths has since remained a significant commentary on class, suffering, and human endurance.
In Alkazi’s hands, this timeless play becomes all the more relevant to contemporary audiences, given today’s increasing disparities in wealth and the struggles of those on the fringes of society. “The pre-Revolution atmosphere in The Lower Depths is not unlike conditions in the world today,” Alkazi reflects, adding that the play’s sombre, layered portrayal of human suffering resonated with him deeply. His reputation for staging introspective, thought-provoking productions finds a natural fit with Gorky’s masterpiece.
Alkazi’s approach to directing The Lower Depths involved an intensive rehearsal process, with over 50 sessions dedicated to reading, discussion and scene work. “We spent around 20 rehearsals just reading and re-reading the text, using theatre techniques and improvisation to really dig into the characters,” he explains. The production features a large ensemble cast, ranging in age from 18 to 74, and the process of working with such a diverse group added another layer of depth to the experience.
To bring the authenticity of life in a night shelter to the stage, Alkazi and his team went beyond the text. “We invited staff from Delhi night shelters to speak with us and help us understand their daily realities,” he shares. The actors also attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings to fully grasp the impact of addiction, one of the central themes in the play.
The production design further enhances the audience’s immersion into the world of The Lower Depths. Taller-than-usual walls, bunk beds and mismatched furniture create the claustrophobic environment of the night shelter. The roughly plastered walls tell their own story, and the detailed, period-appropriate costumes transport the audience to early 20th-century Russia. “The actors rehearsed in their costumes for weeks to fully embody their characters,” Alkazi notes, underscoring the meticulous preparation behind the production.
Sound and lighting also play a vital role in conveying the emotional complexity of the play. Alongside the music of Gorky’s contemporary, Rachmaninoff, and traditional Russian folk music, the sound design includes the incessant rain, the clatter of horse-drawn carriages, and the distant tolling of church bells, all of which help evoke the melancholy mood of the play. Alkazi’s long-time lighting designer of 45 years uses varied angles, depth, and colour to highlight the inner turmoil of the characters.
In addition to The Lower Depths, Alkazi also presents Again, a poignant family drama that delves into the complex dynamics of familial relationships. The play captures the gradual deterioration of a once-close family, moving from warmth and humour to confrontation and eventual collapse. “The play focusses on the movement in one family from closeness to coldness, confrontation, curdling, and finally collapse,” Alkazi shares.
Again plays with time, shifting between the past and present, allowing audiences to witness the joyous childhood memories of the family juxtaposed against the harsh realities of their present-day reunion. “It’s perhaps the last time all four of them will be together,” Alkazi remarks, hinting at the emotional weight of the play.
Navigating the fine balance between humour and deeper emotional truths, Again resonates with anyone who has experienced the tension of unresolved conflicts and the longing for missed opportunities in familial relationships. “How often have we wished we had not said a harsh word, or steered an interaction in a positive direction rather than a negative one?” Alkazi reflects on the universal nature of these themes.
With decades of experience in the theatre, Alkazi’s keen insight into human behaviour and his commitment to authenticity continue to set him apart. Whether bringing Gorky’s Russian night shelter to life or exploring the complexities of a modern family, his productions offer audiences more than just entertainment—they provide a mirror to society’s many faces.