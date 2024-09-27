Feisal Alkazi and Ruchika Theatre Group bring two unique plays to Ranga Shankara this weekend

This September, theatre enthusiasts in Bengaluru are in for a treat as Feisal Alkazi, the esteemed theatre director, educationist, social activist and author, presents two thought-provoking plays in collaboration with the Ruchika Theatre Group at Ranga Shankara. On September 27, Maxim Gorky’s iconic masterpiece The Lower Depths will take centre stage, promising an exploration of human despair, resilience and the fight for dignity in a world rife with social injustice.

Written by Gorky in 1901, The Lower Depths remains one of the most enduring works in modern theatre. Set in a dilapidated night shelter long before the Russian Revolution, the play draws from Gorky’s own experiences of poverty and hardship, reflecting his deep empathy for the marginalised. Born into destitution, orphaned at 11, and wandering across Russia, Gorky witnessed the lives of the downtrodden firsthand, which became the foundation for much of his work. Premiered in 1902 by the legendary Stanislavski, The Lower Depths has since remained a significant commentary on class, suffering, and human endurance.