‘Stages’ of spirituality

It all began in the mid-1980s, when a major controversy shook the theatre industry following the staging of ‘Christuvinte Araam Thirumurivu’ by playwright P M Antony. The Christian community opposed the play claiming it hurt their religious sentiments. As the issue escalated, a meeting was called by the chairman of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’

Council (KCBC) Media Commission at the Pastoral Orientation Centre’s (POC) Bible Room to discuss how to address the community’s dissent.

During the meeting, participants began offering suggestions. A priest quietly taking notes was asked by Mar Sebastian Mankkuzhikkari, then chairman of the KCBC Media Commission, to share his opinion. The priest was Fr Jose Plachikkal, who would later play a key role in launching the KCBC Professional Drama Festival at the POC in Palarivattom in Kochi.

In a souvenir released at this year’s ongoing drama fest, Fr Plachikkal writes about how the KCBC Media Commission initiated efforts to support theatre as a means of propagating Christian values. He recounts, “When asked by the chairman of the media commission, I pointed out that the incident (the uproar caused by P M Antony’s play) demonstrated the power of theatre. I asked why the Church couldn’t use this medium to present its magnetic charisma?”

Everyone agreed, and that was the beginning. “Things began moving quickly,” says Fr Cibu Irimbinikal, secretary of the KCBC Media Commission.