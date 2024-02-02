Samahaara Theatre Group's new play that delves into the intricate realms of crime and morality

It is shocking how, under harsh circumstances, individuals may forget the essence of humanity, succumbing to actions that defy their learned values. Does it matter how an individual is, or do external circumstances play a pivotal role in steering people down a darker path? The upcoming Telugu play — Dongala Bandi, by the city-based Samahaara Theatre Group, delves into this issue. The drama originally written by Shankaramanchi Parthasarathi comes with a humourous twist.

In a rented home, Gopal Das faces a moral dilemma as a boy comes asking for the money his ailing father had given Gopal as a bribe previously. Refusing, Gopal’s decision sparks a heated argument, leading to the boy’s sudden collapse. Everyone around thinks that the boy died. Panicking, Gopal, his wife, father-in-law, and even their nosy landlord, seek the help of a local goon to dispose off the body. The unfolding story exposes each member’s schemes, revealing the darker side of human nature. As characters cover up a crime, loyalties shift, civility fades, and desperation emerges.

Confronting guilt and uncertainty, they grapple with their depravity. With rising stakes, the line between right and wrong blurs, challenging moral boundaries. The director of the play, Rathna Shekar, expresses, “This renowned Telugu play delivers a powerful message about the hypocrisy in advising others on behaviour and values while, in reality, resorting to shortcuts and extreme measures to save oneself.”

He notes the use of humour to tackle a serious theme, engaging the audience in reflection without offending. “This can be aptly described as a tragicomedy, where the writer uses humour to shed light on a profoundly serious subject. While the audience may find moments of laughter, the underlying message prompts introspection, urging viewers to question the appropriateness of finding humour in such serious matters,” he adds. Rathna also reveals that the drama has an unexpected ending, aiming to convey the message that wrongdoing is bound to have consequences — a reflection of the adage “what you give is what you get.”

Amrit Sagar, an IT professional with a passion for theatre, portrays the role of the landlord in the play. He expresses, “My character unintentionally becomes part of the whole scenario without any direct involvement. The more he tries to extricate himself, the more he gets trapped. I believe my character provides comic relief through dialogues or actions when the atmosphere gets serious.” Dongala Bandi unfolds as a riveting exploration of the human condition, where ordinary individuals are thrust into extraordinary circumstances, and the veneer of respectability crumbles to reveal the true essence of humanity.

Tickets at Rs 100. February 3. 7:30 pm.

At Samahaara Studio, Banjara Hills.