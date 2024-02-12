Vibhinna Ramdev’s production is all set for an India Tour kick-starting from Bengaluru

Vibhinna Ramdev, a seasoned performer with a penchant for English, takes centre stage to explore the intricacies of a seemingly simple question: ‘Why do you speak English?’ — in her captivating solo show, aptly titled Why English?, which premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2023. The actress and dancer embark on a thought-provoking journey that delves into the layers beneath the language, unravelling a tapestry of cultural complexities. “I have been asked this in an accusatory manner. I’ve been offended by it sometimes... I’ve often wondered... What’s all the fuss about? Isn’t it just a language?” Vibhinna begins.

Recently, the theatre artiste decided to become a full-time actor in her home country — only to find that being a predominantly English speaker in a nation where languages like Hindi, Kannada and Telugu dominate the TV and film industries presented unexpected challenges. Using a perfect blend of contemporary dance and the spoken word, she tells her personal story through a unique physical language, raising questions about linguistic identity, societal expectations and the enduring influence of English in post-colonial India. “The question of why I predominantly speak English is explored in depth as I narrate my story through contemporary dance and theatre — a very personal expression of my real-life experiences and through interviews of people from different walks of life,” she shares.

The narrative goes beyond the obvious colonial influence, prompting the audience to reflect on the after-effects of colonialism and the continued significance of English in Indian society. Vibhinna’s real-life encounters and interviews contribute to the complexities surrounding the language. “For years, this question has lingered in my mind. Initially, I perceived it as something ordinary — just a part of life. However, as I grew older and expanded my horizons beyond my immediate surroundings, a certain discord became apparent. I found myself struggling to connect with my people, a challenge that became more pronounced as I entered an age where introspection became a natural inclination. The persistent question kept resurfacing, particularly as it started affecting my professional life. This internal struggle and its impact on my work inspired the creation of the dance-theatre show Why English?” the dancer explains.

The choreography, a fusion of contemporary dance — Bharatanatyam and kalarippayattu — reflects Vibhinna’s training and personality, creating a unique medium that defies categorisation. Original compositions by Bengaluru-based music composer Arvind Raj complement the storytelling, enhancing the overall experience for the audience. “In the production, the character is essentially me, therefore, all the attire comes directly from my wardrobe. It’s a genuine reflection of my everyday wear,” she reveals. While the set, designed by CF John, adds another layer to the performance, symbolising the depths of thoughts in the brain.

Reflecting on her journey to The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Vibhinna reminisces, “I was driven to showcase my work at this festival because it stands as the world’s largest performing arts festival, boasting over 3,000 registered shows and an impressive 45,000 performances. There’s truly nothing comparable to this remarkable platform and I realised that I needed to be a part of it. But it wasn’t a cakewalk. I have been working towards this performance since October 2022. Pitching your show becomes imperative at this stage, involving the presentation of your previous work, initial script ideas and a detailed execution plan. It’s a process where they scrutinise and decide whether they want to feature your show. It requires thorough research to identify a suitable venue among the 300 options available. Applying to these venues is a meticulous task, especially considering the sought-after ones, which are challenging to secure.”

Vibhinna Ramdev is now all set to begin the India Tour with her production, commencing from her hometown — Bengaluru. “I’ve been working on incorporating an additional chapter into the play, extending its duration by another 8-10 minutes. It’s currently in the developmental stage and I’m in the process of determining which of the upcoming shows will accommodate this change. Additionally, there will be some adjustments made for the Indian audience, as the humour dynamics and pauses that resonated with the UK audience might not garner the same views here,” she concludes. The dance-theatre show will travel to Pondicherry in March and subsequently to Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi over the year.

₹350. February 17, 7.30 pm. At Shoonya Center for Art and Somatic Practices, Lal Bagh Main Road.



