Jyoti Dogra's solo production, Mass, addresses body image, menopause, the impact of Instagram culture and more

In a world inundated with the pervasive influence of the trillion-dollar beauty industry, Jyoti Dogra's theatre production (supported by Flinn Works and Prakriti Foundation and in collaboration with Bangalore Theatre Collective) — Maas emerges as a compelling voice, dissecting the societal pressures that hold us captive in a web of inadequacy. The very title, Maas, is imbued with meaning, translating to 'fat' and 'flesh' in Hindi, while resonating with 'mass' or 'matter' in English, encapsulates the multifaceted dimensions of body image. This fearless 100-minute solo performance tackles the beauty, fitness, fashion and food industries, as well as the relentless impact of social media and advertising that perpetually make us feel 'not enough': not trendy enough, not fit enough, not fashionable enough, not rich enough. "Thanks to societal expectations, Instagram, the fitness and beauty industry and other platforms that continue to be intrusive, the entire discussion around these subjects has become convoluted in the name of health. You are told you are not doing this to look a certain way or meet societal acceptance, but that you are doing it for yourself. While we all know most people running or hitting the gym are truly following rigid routines for that one appreciation, comment or like. This form of dependency on social approval and disapproval is worrisome," Jyoti Dogra begins.

The heart of the production (devised and performed by Jyoti) lies in Dogra's audacious decision to put her body under the scrutinising gaze of an aesthetician's scalpel, laying bare all its perceived flaws on stage. Starting with the most apparent aspects 'Female, Fat, Fifty' — Jyoti turns the spotlight on herself, transforming both performer and audience into simultaneous 'examiners' and 'the examined.' The piece not only delves into the personal politics of flesh and flab in female bodies but also serves up society's judgments on a fat, female, middle-aged body in ways that are both entertaining and disturbing. "Women experience constant pressure to look a certain way and, over time, our bodies become associated with shame and we all learn to hide it. The primal bond we forge from birth is a relationship with our bodies. It is a private affair where we have allowed industries to alter the dynamics of this most fundamental connection. In the '70s if a woman conceived two kids, she had to look like a mother of two, but, at the same time, was judged for not having a well-maintained body," she shares.

Through a fifty-year-old female body, Maas, addresses issues such as menopause, weight struggles, the impact of Instagram culture, internalised patriarchy and the capitalist control exerted by beauty, fitness and health industries. Through a lens of social critique, the production — beginning with a dream sequence —lays bare the often-overlooked aspects of the female experience, inviting the audience to reflect on their own relationship with societal expectations and self-perception. "I will be changing into a bunch of costumes, sometimes with multiple layers, symbolising how one perceives a body based on how one is dressed. How a woman dresses is steeped in age, grace and cultural appropriacy, not just in India, but everywhere else too and further age-categorised to colours as well because older women shouldn't attract attention and so they must drape a sari around their body. In the name of sensibility, one begins to instruct their bodies that this is socially acceptable and this isn't. Various ensembles I wear on stage, question these norms." she reveals. While Samar Grewal designed the sound and composed the original music for the show, Anuj Chopra does the lighting, which plays a key role in implying the body as large, grotesque and sensual, as the play unfolds.

The production takes audiences on a poignant journey through the tumultuous waters of shame, self-loathing, inadequacy and anger towards our bodies. Here, bodies become the battleground, subjected to all kinds of violence that is subtle, layered and surprisingly funny. The humour serves as a deceptive veil until it's not, unraveling the profound impact it has had on everyone who is sucked into this web of outward appearance. The actress' commitment to the role goes beyond the norm; she even underwent deliberate weight gain of six to seven kilos for the production, under- scoring her dedication to authentically embody the struggles and conflicts associated with body image. "In the name of health, those who are exercising to stay fit are a lot more invested in their bodies, are fixated about that one kg they put on or that they consumed a slice of cake and this eats away at you from within. A huge chunk of your time and energy is spent monitoring yourself rather than living your life," the actress signs off.

