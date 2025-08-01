Theatre director Rajiv Krishnan brings two of his well-known plays to the city

Under the Mangosteen Tree

Premiered in 2008 as a centenary tribute to legendary Malayalam writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, Under the Mangosteen Tree stages ten of his short stories. “He was a great storyteller, people would gather around him every evening under a mangosteen tree near his house. That’s where the title came from,” the director recalls. The tales are framed by the character of Basheer himself, who shifts between narrator, participant and whimsical observer, echoing the author’s own flair for self-referential storytelling. “It’s exciting to stage it this time because five of the original actors are back and we’ve paired them with five new performers. There’s this beautiful energy between old and new,” he adds.

The production, which hasn’t been staged recently, eschews linear storytelling, offering an absurd ride through Basheer’s world, where love letters are penned to prison walls. Yet, beneath the absurdity is a quiet meditation on love, war, loneliness and the human condition. The revival was rehearsed recently at Adishakti Theatre in Pondicherry before going on tour. “We built a mangosteen tree out of umbrellas and jute rope. The set is absurd and abstract, but strangely real when the stories come alive. Basheer loved his gramophone. We saw his record collection — Hindi, Tamil, jazz — and that became the soul of our music in the play.