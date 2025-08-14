'Freedom, for Kadambari, was not about flying away—it was about having the right to be heard,' says Meghna Roy Choudhury

A

It began during the pandemic when I came across what was claimed to be Kadambari Devi’s suicide note—only to later realise it was fictional. Being a probashi Bengali, I grew up hearing my parents speak about her, and never once did I feel she was a weak woman who would end her life merely because Rabindranath Tagore—her closest companion—married, leaving her isolated in her own lonely marriage.

This pushed me to understand who Kadambari truly was, and why her voice has been absent from the narrative despite her influence on Tagore’s literary journey.

Her relationship with Tagore has often been sensationalised, and that angered me. Only the two people involved truly know the nature of their bond—outsiders have no right to label it. I visited Jorasanko Thakurbari, but many materials were unavailable. All this compelled me to create the play Kadambari—to discover and present who she was through my art.