Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation presents the story of Turrebaz Khan, a forgotten hero

We have all read about the Revolt of 1857 in our history lessons. While heroes like Mangal Pandey and the Rani of Jhansi are widely celebrated, there were many others who played pivotal roles in the movement, who we probably don’t know much of. One such hero from the Deccan region was Turrebaz Khan.

Since the Nizams were allies of the British and French, every revolutionary was prosecuted, and the Independence Movement did not gain much momentum in the region. Rebels were tied to cannons and publicly executed as a warning to others. Despite this, a braveheart from the Rohila clan took it upon himself to fight for freedom from foreign rule. Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation presents 1857: Turrebaz Khan, the story of a forgotten revolutionary.

1857: Turrebaz Khan is a lesser-known story from the Independence Movement

Turrebaz Khan, the son of a farmer from Udgir, was raised by a mother who wished for him to become an army officer. During the Sepoy Mutiny, he was arrested and even took responsibility for the charges against others upon himself. After escaping from prison, he was captured by Qurban Ali (played by Masood Akhtar), a talukdar of the Nizams. “The play is an imaginary conversation between Turrebaz Khan and Qurban Ali in a forest, Toorpn, right before Turrebaz’s execution,” says Mohammad Ali Baig, the director and writer.

While the story is certainly about bravery and valour, it also delves into class and discrimination. “Although Qurban Ali and Turrebaz Khan belong to the same region, their points of privilege shape their ideologies. Qurban Ali has his haveli, his life, and only wants to secure his son’s future. He sees no point in revolting, believing that by rebelling, one would lose both the present and the future. Turrebaz Khan, on the other hand, puts the country before his family and is convinced that freedom will see the light of the day,” Baig explains.