The creative engine behind Chikku Bukku Kalyanam’s runaway humour

When asked about the kind of precision screwball comedy demands, he points to a small but significant directorial choice: there are absolutely no set changes or breaks between scenes. The entire 90-minute runtime unfolds as one continuous stretch, a deliberate decision to keep the audience engaged without losing even a second to blackouts or resets. “The invisible transitions take precision, and even if the audience doesn’t notice them, that flow is what keeps the comedy sharp and fast-paced,” he shares. This reminds us of Aristotle’s classical unities or of Beckett’s experiments with minimal settings, how confinement often expands creativity.

Reflecting on what comedy can reveal that drama sometimes can’t, Raghavan, who plays an upright TTE, recalls a line the director often quotes: “Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable.” There are many moments in the play that convey deeper ideas without the preaching that typical drama often risks. In that sense, he says, comedy works like “a vaccine without the needle pricks.”

Subiksha Shridharan, who plays Ananya in Chikku Bukku Kalyanam, says her biggest hope is simple: joy. “Honestly, I don't think I want people to think at all,” she laughs.

On whether the play changed her ideas about romance, she says it didn’t shift her worldview, but it did reaffirm something essential. “Everybody needs love — the optimist needs love, the pessimist needs love, even the thief needs love,” she says. For her, the story shows that love often appears when the chase stops. “I don't think chasing it is the right way to go about it. True love will find you. And you should keep a check on your expectations and accept people even if they’re a kleptomaniac or not what you expected.”