PastForward: Durga Venkatesan explores memory, identity and everyday politics

Trust, participation and the politics of presence

In Touchy Topic, she stands silently for 16 minutes as people come up to her and share their experiences of inappropriate touch. The risk is obvious, but so is her belief in openness.

“I don’t negotiate at that moment. I have safety practices, yes, but the rest of it is letting go. Every show becomes its own piece because the audience changes the work,” she avers. Her idea of trust lies in observing life as it happens, not controlling it. With Garam Roti (which she is going to perform in Jaipur today), she pushed herself further by being alone on stage for an hour and a half. The piece includes an audio library of women from across India speaking about their relationship with garam roti, their fear or lack of fear and the labour involved in making it. “My story, along with theirs, defines the politics of the piece. The library is never complete. The stories keep changing and the politics keeps changing with them,” she shares.

Durga believes Indian theatre is shifting. For her, the strongest change is the move towards representation and personal narratives. “People are coming out with their own stories. It is creating a more unique voice in theatre,” she says. She also sees a growing awareness about fair labour. “The idea that theatre is an unpaid job is changing. There has to be value attached to our work. Otherwise it is not a fair practice,” says Durga.