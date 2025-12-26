10th Anniversary Special: How the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival transformed Hyderabad into a global theatre hub

That vision, forged in the 1970s and 80s under circumstances far less forgiving than today’s tech-enabled world, remains the festival’s moral compass. Baig often reflects on the enormity of what Qadir Ali Baig achieved — staging ambitious productions at Golconda Fort and Chowmahalla Palace, introducing uninitiated audiences to new playwrights, working with actors and technicians who had never encountered such scale. “Imagine doing all that without the facilities we now have at the touch of a smartphone,” he says. “That itself is an inspiration — and a responsibility.”

Yet the festival has never been about preservation alone. It has quietly but decisively filled a cultural vacuum. Baig describes Hyderabad’s artistic history as having “two eras — pre and post the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival.” Before its inception in 2004–05, festivals were few and sporadic; theatre activity was limited to “two or three productions a year.” Today, Hyderabad regularly hosts “two or three theatre productions a weekend,” a shift Baig attributes to the ecosystem the festival helped create. “For many practitioners across the country,” he notes, “Hyderabad means the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival.”