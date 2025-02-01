Season 2 of the play Trident!ty returns with the ability to connect us across time with humour layering serious undertones

However, season two introduces a fresh lens to these narratives. The directors have also paid meticulous attention to the play’s pacing and tone. “Last season, the office politics story was presented predominantly from the boss’s perspective. While the message resonated with many, it also triggered some of our female audience members, given the sensitivity of the topic. This season, we’ve reimagined the narrative to focus on the victim’s perspective, layering it with a more human touch. Besides the second story is the most humorous of the three promising a laugh riot and providing levity amidst the heavier themes,” Venkatesan reveals.

Lastly, the production boasts an abstract-meets-realism aesthetic that transports audiences seamlessly across decades. “Given the multiple time periods, we couldn’t settle on a single set design. Instead, one of our cast members, who is also an artist, has created a massive 30-foot abstract painting. This piece subtly incorporates elements from all three plays, serving as both a backdrop and a subliminal narrative device,” Venkatesan elucidates. The costumes, too, are designed to bridge eras — rooted in the 1950s but adaptable enough to fit into contemporary settings. Each tale has its own colour palette: white and red for the 1950s, white and brown for the 1980s and white and black for 2010.

₹300. February 1 & 2, 6.30 pm. At Alliance Française de Bangalore, Vasanth Nagar.