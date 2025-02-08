Shailesh Lodha brings laughter and warmth to Mumbai with ‘Dad’s Girlfriend’

Laughter and warmth are about to take centre stage as renowned poet and actor Shailesh Lodha steps into the world of theatre with his much-anticipated theatrical debut in Dad's Girlfriend in Mumbai after Delhi. This delightful comedy, directed by the talented Atul Satya Koushik, is scheduled to premiere in Mumbai, following a successful opening in Delhi on January 19.

Dad's Girlfriend promises an engaging storyline that revolves around Animesh, a distinguished author, professor, and motivational speaker whose public accolades cleverly hide the challenges in his personal life.

After a prolonged absence, Animesh returns to India with hopes of mending his relationship with his estranged daughter, Diya, and her husband, Kanav. This return triggers a series of comedic and heartfelt interactions that unravel the complexities of family dynamics.

One of the key components of the narrative is Kanav, a passionate theatre aficionado, who finds himself hilariously overwhelmed as he navigates the chaotic and comical aftermath of his father-in-law’s unexpected visit. The comedic atmosphere intensifies with the introduction of Avni, a devoted admirer of Animesh. Her unanticipated appearances inject a mix of admiration, flirtation, and a hint of rivalry, stirring Diya’s tangible jealousy and amplifying the comedic tension.

Dad's Girlfriend is more than just a light-hearted comedy; it serves as a poignant reflection on family relationships in an era dominated by technology and fleeting connections.

Writer and Director Atul Satya Koushik expresses his enthusiasm, stating, “This play uncovers the subtle yet profound nuances of familial ties, showcasing the humorous misunderstandings that arise across generations. It is a vivid reminder that love and laughter can bridge even the widest chasms within relationships. I am confident that the Mumbai audience will embrace this production as warmly as the Delhi audience did.”