Through its innovative storytelling, this play captures the universal yearning to find a home

Belonging is something we all seek. It’s the deep need to feel connected—whether to people, a place, or something greater than ourselves. This search for belonging, experienced in many ways, is a universal human journey. Mezok, a thought-provoking play produced by G5A as part of their in-residence program, delves into the themes of desire and belonging through intertwined stories. Directed by Jyoti Dogra, it debuted in December and has since been staged in G5A, Bareilly, and Mysore. Its non-linear allows characters to shift roles fluidly, with stories intersecting in unexpected ways.

It its core, Mezok examines the yearning to belong—whether to a place, purpose, or relationship. Jyoti explains that the play focuses on the desire to find a place where one truly belongs. “People move—villagers to cities, cities to bigger cities, and some even abroad—believing it will complete them, but getting what you want doesn’t necessarily fulfill you,” she shares.

The play questions whether fulfilling these desires truly brings satisfaction, or if the act of wanting itself is a never-ending part of the human condition. The narrative touches upon labour, migration, happiness, freedom, and relationships, reflecting the realities of a constantly mobile world. From villagers seeking work in cities to those dreaming of moving abroad, Mezok captures this transient existence. “One storyline features a person who’s in the hills, and he’s really looking forward to a job in the city and after a while, all he’s obsessed with is — is it snowing in the mountain today?” shares Jyoti, highlighting the bittersweet nature of pursuing one’s desires.

A key element of the play is its innovative use of a large, heavy teak table. More than just a prop, it acts as a central force in shaping the play’s direction and atmosphere. The actors manipulate the table in various ways, transforming it into different spaces, making it a symbol of the play’s themes. Jyoti refers to it as the ‘seventh actor’, underscoring its integral role in the performance.