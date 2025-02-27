This audio-visual presentation is a tribute to the legendary Anand brothers of Indian cinema

Indian cinema’s golden era is set to be honoured with a unique tribute to the legendary Anand brothers—Dev, Chetan, and Vijay—whose films and charismatic screen presence redefined Bollywood. Delhi-based writer, director, and actress Sohaila Kapur, the niece of these cinematic pioneers, presents a 70-minute audio-visual presentation titled Anand hi Anand. This presentation is a part of Remembering Razia Baig series—a series started by Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation to bring in focus the works of women in performing arts from across the country.

Revered for his timeless style, Dev Anand’s legacy, alongside the innovative contributions of his siblings, continues to captivate audiences across generations. The feature promises to delve into both celebrated and lesser-known aspects of the Anand trio’s lives, bringing forward a blend of memorable anecdotes, iconic songs, and behind-the-scenes insights that have become part of film folklore. “I focused on their history as brothers and how they helped each other succeed in the entertainment world, thereafter becoming legends in Hindi movies,” Sohaila says.