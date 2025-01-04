This play in Bengaluru asks who is truly 'mental' in a world dictated by conformity

Explore the nuances of sanity and societal norms in the compelling play Mental Wental, presented by a team led by writer-director Prithesh Bhandary. This thought-provoking production invites audiences to question who is truly 'mental' in a world dictated by conformity. Featuring a dynamic cast, including Siddarth, Maneesha K, Dhivya, Vivek V Ram and Nakul, the play promises to spark conversation and reflection. Poster design by Nithyatha Bhandary adds to the visual appeal of this must-see performance.
Tickets available online. January 7, 7.30 pm onwards. At Rangashankara, JP Nagar.