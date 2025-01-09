A journey through movements of theatre history

Theatre has always been a reflection of humanity—its dreams, struggles, and evolution. From ancient rituals to modern experimental stages, the journey of theatre is a story of transformation, driven by the societies it serves.

In ancient Greece, theatre was more than entertainment; it was a communal experience tied to religion and myth. The plays of Aeschylus and Sophocles weren’t just stories—they were conversations about fate, morality, and the human spirit. The chorus, a group of performers who spoke as one, brought the audience into the heart of these reflections, making theatre a collective meditation on life’s mysteries.