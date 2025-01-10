Vatsal Baran’s adaptation of 'Pocketmaar Rangamandal', returns to the stage

What inspired you to come up with this adaptation?

The play’s concept arose from our desire to showcase how theatre, through comedy, can transform lives. We dedicated a month to drafting the script for our adaptation, followed by nearly three months of rehearsals to bring it to life.

What was your specific reason for adapting Pocketmaar Rangmandal?

Having previously worked on Pocketmaar Rangmandal, I felt the original script lacked audience connection. This adaptation aims to bridge that gap, delivering a strong message about second chances while entertaining through a play-within-a-play narrative.

What did the casting process look like?

Casting focused on finding individuals deeply connected to the play’s vision. Key contributors were involved in rewriting scenes. For the lead role, we sought someone who not only acted well but also had leadership qualities to anchor the ensemble.