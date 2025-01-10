Vatsal Baran’s adaptation of 'Pocketmaar Rangamandal', returns to the stage

The quirky yet comedic play Pocketmaar Drama Company, directed by Vatsal Baran; a prominent theatre actor and director, returns to the stage. The play, an adaptation of Asghar Wajahat’s Pocketmaar Rangamandal, is a hilarious and heartwarming story revolving around a quirky and unhinged group of pickpockets (pocketmaars) who decide to leave behind their life of crime and reform themselves by starting an honest theatre company. The story primarily delves into their transition from street criminals to thespians, resulting in a comedy of errors. While the play is all set to unravel this weekend, we speak to the director of the play, Vatsal Baran, to find out more.
What inspired you to come up with this adaptation?
The play’s concept arose from our desire to showcase how theatre, through comedy, can transform lives. We dedicated a month to drafting the script for our adaptation, followed by nearly three months of rehearsals to bring it to life.
What was your specific reason for adapting Pocketmaar Rangmandal?
Having previously worked on Pocketmaar Rangmandal, I felt the original script lacked audience connection. This adaptation aims to bridge that gap, delivering a strong message about second chances while entertaining through a play-within-a-play narrative.
What did the casting process look like?
Casting focused on finding individuals deeply connected to the play’s vision. Key contributors were involved in rewriting scenes. For the lead role, we sought someone who not only acted well but also had leadership qualities to anchor the ensemble.
What would be your favourite part of the play that the audience can look forward to?
The play includes scenes that have audiences laughing uncontrollably, such as when pickpockets are recruited as theatre artists or their chaotic rehearsals. These moments ensure a perfect blend of humour and depth.
Do you have any new projects lined up for the future?
I am currently working on an original psychological-emotional play. This new project will explore complex emotions and promises to offer a fresh theatrical experience.
₹400. January 11, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
By Rakshitha B