Theatre troupe Aasakta’s latest play, ‘The Nether’, brings a virtual reality dystopia to life

Aasakta, one of India’s leading contemporary theatre companies, is bringing Jennifer Haley’s critically acclaimed play The Nether to Bengaluru’s Ranga Shankara. Following successful runs in Mumbai and Pune, the English play will be performed in Bengaluru for the first time, with three shows over two days.

Written in 2012, The Nether won the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and has been staged in 28 countries, translated into 19 languages. Director Mohit Takalkar says the play’s themes remain strikingly relevant today. “When the play was written, it was set in a near future that felt distant. But now, with the growing influence of virtual reality and questions of morality all around us, it feels eerily contemporary,” he begins.