Theatre troupe Aasakta’s latest play, ‘The Nether’, brings a virtual reality dystopia to life

Aasakta, one of India’s leading contemporary theatre companies, is bringing Jennifer Haley’s critically acclaimed play The Nether to Bengaluru’s Ranga Shankara. Following successful runs in Mumbai and Pune, the English play will be performed in Bengaluru for the first time, with three shows over two days.
Written in 2012, The Nether won the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and has been staged in 28 countries, translated into 19 languages. Director Mohit Takalkar says the play’s themes remain strikingly relevant today. “When the play was written, it was set in a near future that felt distant. But now, with the growing influence of virtual reality and questions of morality all around us, it feels eerily contemporary,” he begins.
Set in a sci-fi universe where the internet has transformed into an immersive virtual reality, The Nether explores the moral and ethical implications of technological evolution. At the heart of the narrative is Detective Morris’ investigation into The Hideaway, a sinister virtual realm where users, under the guise of anonymity, indulge in their darkest fantasies.
The play dives into profound questions about identity, morality and the consequences of a world where desire knows no bounds. Initially, the team contemplated adapting the play to an Indian context by renaming characters and tweaking the settings. However, Mohit quickly realised the universal appeal of its message. “The play speaks to everyone, regardless of geography. Its exploration of human connections, ethics and heartbreak transcends boundaries,” the director elucidates.
The director promises the production will be both visually and emotionally immersive for the audeince. “ The playwright hasn’t specified the sets orvisuals, leaving ample room for interpretation. We’ve built our own version of the Nether — while the set appears heavy initially, it flows naturally and highlights the story’s emotional core as it unfolds,” Mohit shares.
The cast includes seasoned performers such as Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Vivek Madan, Prajesh Kashyap and Anjali Negi. The play lasting 105 minutes, aims to leave audiences contemplating the blurred lines between fantasy and reality in a hyperconnected world of today where humanity and morality hang by a thread.
₹500. January 24, 7.30 pm and January 25, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At JP Nagar