Masquerade Productions is set to revive Gowri Ramnarayan’s popular play Water Lilies

Collectively named Water Lilies, the theatre production boasts three approximately 30-minute plays each featuring a man and a woman of varying nationalities meeting in common public spaces. “All the short plays — Fawn Lilies, Water Lilies and Black Lilies — are not necessarily interconnected through characters or plot, but they are interconnected by themes and ideas woven into each other,” he reveals.

In each play, the audience will get to witness three different sets of a man and a woman whose narratives combine both the personal and the political discussions in nuanced arcs. “The plays feature a man and a woman, total strangers who randomly run into each other at a public place,” he shares.