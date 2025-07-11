Under the Mangosteen Tree: Perch theatre revives Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s timeless tales on stage

His life was a love letter to every fleeting moment, and his words remain a tribute to that deep, unwavering passion for writing and zest for life. We’re talking about none other than the iconic Malayalam writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, fondly referred to as the Beypore Sultan. Now, Chennai’s Perch Theatre brings his timeless tales to life once more with Under the Mangosteen Tree (UTMT), a play celebrating some of his most iconic works. UTMT is a captivating collection of ten diverse stories by Basheer, each distinct in theme and tone, yet bound together by a shared thread of love, humour, and pathos. At the heart of this vibrant tapestry is Basheer himself — weaving through the tales as narrator, participant, and observer.

Perch Theatre brings Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s stories alive with ‘Under the Mangosteen Tree’

Director Rajiv Krishnan lets us in on the play. “Our journey with Under the Mangosteen Tree began in 2008, the year we formed our theatre group, Perch. That same year marked the centenary of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, born in 1908. To commemorate his life and legacy, we organized a two-week festival titled Under the Mangosteen Tree, a tribute inspired by the intimate "addas" Basheer used to host at his home in Beypore, a village on the outskirts of Calicut. In the last three decades of his life, Basheer didn’t write much, but he remained a storyteller. Seated on his easy chair under a mangosteen tree with a gramophone by his side, he welcomed people from all walks of life—young and old, rich and poor—to simply listen, share stories, or talk about life. His wife, Fabi, often teased him for constantly asking her to make tea for his many visitors. That warmth, that human connection, became the soul of our festival and the play.”

Shedding light on how Perch’s journey with Basheer began, Rajiv says, “Our connection with Basheer, however, began even earlier in 2004 when we adapted two of his short stories into a play titled Moonshine and Skytoffee. By 2008, with his centenary year upon us, we were inspired to explore many more of his stories, each vastly different in theme, emotion, and tone. Our team also undertook extensive research. In 2007–08, about 20 of us travelled to Calicut, visited his home in Beypore, spent time with his family, and immersed ourselves in his world. We also visited the Mappila Muslim community, interacted with locals, and soaked in the sights, sounds, and stories.”

He adds, “Initially, the play premiered at this festival under the title Sangathi Arinjya. Over time, as we performed it across the country—in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pondicherry, and more—we felt that the spirit of the festival had become integral to the play itself. And so, it too took on the name Under the Mangosteen Tree (UTMT). Between 2008 and 2016, we performed nearly 60 shows. After nearly a decade, in 2025, we decided to revive it—because the play has always held a special place in our hearts and because both old and new actors were excited to be part of it once more. UTMT has always been a living, evolving entity.”

The star cast for the current play comprises Paul Mathew, Iswar Lalitha, Aparna Gopinath, Karuna Amarnath, Srikrishna Dayal, Darshana Rajendran, Dharanidharan, Maya S Krishnan, Parshathy Nath, Vinod Susheela.

Paul Mathew, who plays the iconic character of Basheer, tells us, “To prepare, I must have watched the documentary Basheer The Man by MA Rahman over a hundred times. I studied his mannerisms—the way he smoked a beedi, used his fingers and hands expressively, and had a unique tone of speech. Initially I portrayed Basheer in a very serious tone. But then I realised something Basheer himself once said: “I make people laugh, but they don’t hear the weeping behind it.” That struck me. I started understanding that while his stories carry serious messages, there’s a playfulness at their core. So, over time, I’ve incorporated more of that lightness into my portrayal. Basheer wasn’t just a profound thinker—he was witty, spontaneous, and playful. Bringing that balance of depth and humour has made the role far richer for me.”

Iswar, who plays the younger version of Basheer, says, “In the new version, we’ve blended experience with fresh energy. Every time the cast changes, the play evolves a bit automatically—because each actor brings a new flavour to the same stories.”

When asked what it is about Basheer that continues to resonate with today’s audience, pat comes the reply. “His writing captures the essential humanity of ordinary people, be they a pickpocket, a soldier, a mystic, or a lover. Many think of Basheer only as a humourist, but he was so much more. For example, his love story Mathilukal is deeply poignant, tracing an invisible romance between two jail inmates separated by a wall. Shabdangal reflects on the futility of war.

In Vishwavikhyatamaya Mookku, Basheer offers a sharp political satire that resonates even today. It’s a tale of fame, absurdity, and public spectacle, much like a viral phenomenon on social media. There’s also Bhargavi Nilayam, a haunting story of love and loneliness, where a writer enters an abandoned house and meets the ghost of a girl who had taken her life. Basheer doesn’t offer easy answers; his stories drift between the real and the mystical, the comic and the tragic.”

He adds, “Basheer made us see and love people we might otherwise overlook. His Malayalam was not the chaste literary version but was rich with colloquialism, invention, and rhythm. That accessibility, irreverence, and emotional depth explain his enduring popularity. Basheer’s stories are not just literary works—they are windows into life itself. Under the Mangosteen Tree is a celebration of stories, of people, of the absurd and the sublime, and the tragic and the comic. It is a window into Basheer’s world and ours.”

