From Tennessee to Bengaluru, Inherit the Wind reopens the fight between tradition and free thought

It’s been 100 years since the famous Scopes “Monkey” Trial in Tennessee, where a teacher was put on trial for teaching Darwin’s theory of evolution. Inspired by this real-life event, the play Inherit the Wind returns to the Bengaluru stage as a rehearsed reading — 46 years after its first production. We were in conversation with director Jagdish Raja, who spoke about its lasting message, the right to think freely and balancing faith with reason.

Back in 1979, what first drew you to Inherit the Wind?

I was working in an ad agency in Mumbai when a colleague suggested we watch a film playing at Eros cinema. That film was Inherit the Wind, starring Spencer Tracy, Fredric March and Gene Kelly. We were deeply impressed. A few days later, this same colleague, who was a staunch Catholic, said he was disturbed. In California at the time, parents were questioning schools for teaching Darwin because the ‘Good Book’ said creation happened in seven days. This traced back to the real-life Scopes Trial in Tennessee, where a teacher was imprisoned for teaching evolution. That was the spark that led to it.

What inspired you to revisit the play nearly five decades later?

Once my wife and I returned to Bengaluru from England, we both got involved in amateur theatre here. Let me clarify: amateur doesn’t mean second-rate. It comes from the Latin word amatory — lover. We did theatre for the love of it. This gave me the opportunity to finally stage the play. The film was released in 1960, the original play was written in 1955, during the time of senator McCarthy’s witch hunts (finding people linked to communism) in America. It was a metaphor against the stifling of free thought.