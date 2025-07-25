London-based Indian actor, Mikhail Sen, on winning at ACTAS 2025, upcoming projects and more

In a career that fluidly spans continents, languages and mediums, Mikhail Sen is carving a distinct path as an actor, writer and now producer. Having bagged the Eastern Eye’s Best Actor – Theatre Award at the ACTAs for his outstanding performance in The Merchant of Venice for dual roles, his work reflects a deep engagement with identity, language and cultural nuance.

Raised in Bengaluru with roots in both Bengali and Gujarati heritage, Mikhail’s multilingual upbringing and early immersion in theatre have laid the foundation for a storytelling sensibility that is as syncretic as it is personal. We speak to the versatile actor to know more about his award-winning role and future projects.