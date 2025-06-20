This upcoming production by Kevin Oliver promises Bengaluru a show to remember!

Bengaluru, a city rich in cultural history and tradition, is poised to witness the spectacular resurgence of one of its most beloved theatrical productions — a musical that has long been a source of conversation among theatre lovers. The Really Useful Group Limited, Phase One World and the renowned ‘all-Bangalorean’ Kevin Oliver are joining forces to bring back Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber classic. For Kevin, the maestro behind this much-anticipated revival, this will not only be a triumphant return to a show he first directed as a fresh-faced 19-year-old, but a chance to transform it into something entirely new, innovative and undeniably thrilling. With the production set to take centrestage one month from now at the prestigious Good Shepherd’s Auditorium in Richmond Town, we sat down with the multi-talented director, stylist and artistic visionary to discuss this grand reinvention of a theatrical classic, the future of Bengaluru’s theatre scene and what makes this new iteration so very special.