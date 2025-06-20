This upcoming production by Kevin Oliver promises Bengaluru a show to remember!

Bengaluru, a city rich in cultural history and tradition, is poised to witness the spectacular resurgence of one of its most beloved theatrical productions — a musical that has long been a source of conversation among theatre lovers. The Really Useful Group Limited, Phase One World and the renowned ‘all-Bangalorean’ Kevin Oliver are joining forces to bring back Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber classic. For Kevin, the maestro behind this much-anticipated revival, this will not only be a triumphant return to a show he first directed as a fresh-faced 19-year-old, but a chance to transform it into something entirely new, innovative and undeniably thrilling. With the production set to take centrestage one month from now at the prestigious Good Shepherd’s Auditorium in Richmond Town, we sat down with the multi-talented director, stylist and artistic visionary to discuss this grand reinvention of a theatrical classic, the future of Bengaluru’s theatre scene and what makes this new iteration so very special.
As we sit down for this conversation, we find ourselves in a rather fitting venue — the iconic Opera House. Its recent rejuvenation, transforming the once dilapidated space into a modern cultural treasure, couldn’t feel more serendipitous. A space where music and performance are cherished, now echoes with the spirit of the city’s rich artistic history, perfectly mirroring Kevin’s ambitious vision for this new Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat production.
“It’s such a wonderful coincidence, isn’t it?” Kevin smiles, looking around the venue with evident pride. “I love what they’ve done with this space. I’ve always dreamed of bringing a performance to this space — it would be glorious, don’t you think? Maybe as a teaser for the upcoming show! But truly, seeing this space come back to life after so many years is a testament to the love this city has for its musical heritage. It feels symbolic, really.”
As we dive deeper into the conversation, the excitement around the production is palpable. Kevin’s passion for the project, and for Bengaluru’s theatre community, is infectious. When Kevin first directed Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the tender age of 19, he could hardly have known that it would one day come to define a pivotal moment in his illustrious career. Fast forward to today, with decades of theatre experience under his belt, he’s ready to breathe new life into this musical, with a vision that is as daring as it is brilliant.
“This show means a lot to me,” he explains thoughtfully. “It was my first major production in Bengaluru — my hometown. Back then, I was just starting out and I knew there was something magical about the story and the music. But as I grew and evolved as a director, I always felt it needed to be reimagined, refreshed. I wanted to create something that stayed true to the essence of the musical, but had a modern, vibrant energy. That’s when I thought — why not make it all-male?”
It’s clear that Kevin’s approach to this revival is about breaking boundaries, pushing creative limits and giving audiences something they haven’t seen before. “We’ve got 75 voices, and it’s nothing short of spectacular. I didn’t want to stick to the original — this is something bold, with a contemporary edge. It’s going to be a show like no other, something that will captivate from start to finish,” he continues.
If there’s one thing that sets this new version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat apart, it’s the dazzling fusion of fashion and music. Kevin, who has always been deeply connected to both worlds, has enlisted the help of two world-renowned designers from Dubai — Michael Cinco and Furne One Amato — to lend their visionary flair to the costumes. Michael, who has crafted outfits for icons like Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga, has created the titular Technicolor Dreamcoat, a masterpiece weighing in at 21 kilograms. A bold departure from traditional theatre costume design, the piece represents the cutting-edge aesthetics that Kevin hopes to bring to the stage.
“I wanted to take the show out of the realm of traditional theatre costumes and go high fashion,” he says with enthusiasm. “This coat is a work of art in itself. And it’s not just about the coat — every element of the design will be unique, opulent and utterly eye-catching. I really wanted to elevate the visual experience.” The music, too, is set to take audiences on a journey of its own. Rather than relying on the usual single narrator, Kevin has opted for nine, each bringing a different voice to the narrative — from the deepest bass to the highest countertenor. “Imagine nine voices telling the story,” he muses. “You don’t even need a choir after that. The sound will be overwhelming, in the best possible way.”
Additionally, Kevin’s commitment to authenticity and nostalgia for old Bengaluru shines through. His decision to approach old schools like Bishop’s, St John’s, Tunbridge and Cathedral’s for male voices reflects his desire to reconnect with the city’s musical past. “I wanted a sound that felt familiar, from the Bengaluru I remember — deep, resounding male voices, rich in resonance. It’s important to me that this show has a connection to the past, while still pushing forward into the future.”
In a remarkable feat, the auditions yielded over 150 voices, with only six rejected. “It’s overwhelming,” Kevin admits. “The talent here is incredible and it makes me wonder why something like this hasn’t happened sooner. The city has so much to offer in terms of creative potential. We just need to nurture it.
One of the recurring themes in our conversation is the challenge of securing sponsorship for the arts, something Kevin feels is all too common in Bengaluru today. “It’s a real struggle. It’s like building a garden in a city or constructing a museum. If we want our city to be proud of its artistic heritage, we have to invest in it. We need people to step up and support what we’re doing — otherwise, how do we pay our artistes? How do we sustain creativity?”
Despite these challenges, Kevin’s commitment to the project is unwavering. “I’ve given up my full-time job,” he reveals. “I was getting tired of teaching. Now, I’m working freelance and that gives me the freedom to come back to Bengaluru for two months and pour everything into this production. It’s a labour of love.”
So, what’s next for Kevin Oliver? After Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat takes centre stage, he’s already planning his next big move — a larger-scale musical that he has written himself. “I’m really excited about this next project. It’s something that’s been brewing for a while and we hope to premiere it in Mumbai next year with the same production crew. I’m thrilled to see where it goes!”
And as for his future in Bengaluru? Kevin remains noncommittal. “It really depends on the support we receive,” he says. “If we can secure backing, I would love to be here more often, working with the talented artists this city has to offer. But ultimately, I’ll keep following my passion and working on projects that allow me to push boundaries and bring something truly unique to the stage and beyond.”
As the conversation draws to a close, Kevin’s enthusiasm is infectious. “To anyone who has never seen a Kevin Oliver production or a musical before, I’d say — come and see something original. Come and see something that will blow you away, that will leave you feeling exhilarated and wanting more,” he says with a grin. “We’re not just putting on a show — we are creating an experience! I promise, you won’t want to miss it.”
INR 999 onwards. July 17, 18 & 19. 8 pm onwards.
At Good Shepherd’s Auditorium, Richmond Town.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal