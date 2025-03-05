South African play revisits Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and women’s waiting during apartheid

A new play currently running at The Market Theatre in Johannesburg revisits the life of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, offering a broader reflection on the experiences of Black South African women left to wait for absent men during apartheid.

Adapted from Njabulo Ndebele’s novel The Cry of Winnie Mandela, the play blends fact and fiction to explore themes of isolation, betrayal and moral ambiguity. In doing so, it places Madikizela-Mandela’s complex legacy within the wider narrative of women who held families and communities together while their husbands disappeared into exile, prison or distant labour camps.

Madikizela-Mandela’s story is well known. As the wife of Nelson Mandela, who was imprisoned for 27 years, she became one of the most prominent public faces of the anti-apartheid struggle. Her defiance made her a target for constant police surveillance, harassment and eventual banishment to Brandfort, a rural town nearly 350 kilometres from her Soweto home.

But The Cry of Winnie Mandela and its stage adaptation look beyond the headlines, asking uncomfortable questions about loyalty, infidelity and the weight of public expectation placed on women in her position.

Through fictional monologues and imagined conversations, Madikizela-Mandela, played by Thembisa Mdoda, confronts her choices and actions — including her alleged affairs and accusations of involvement in the brutal actions of her personal bodyguards during the final years of apartheid.

The play does not seek to offer easy answers. Instead, it allows her character to wrestle with the contradictions of being both a hero and a figure mired in controversy. In one pivotal scene, Madikizela-Mandela’s appearance before South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission is reimagined. Rather than apologise for the alleged kidnappings and murders linked to her during apartheid, she delivers a fictional monologue rejecting the very premise of reconciliation.