Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ cancels 2026 Kennedy Center performance

Producers of the Broadway sensation Hamilton have officially withdrawn plans for the musical to perform at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, in 2026. The decision follows recent changes to the venue’s leadership and governance structure, which have drawn scrutiny across the arts community.

The musical, which tells the story of Alexander Hamilton through a groundbreaking fusion of hip-hop, R&B and traditional show tunes, had previously been scheduled to return to the Kennedy Center for a month-long run from 3 March to 26 April, 2026. The cancellation, confirmed by producer Jeffrey Seller, stems from concerns over what he described as a shift in the institution’s cultural values under its new leadership.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Seller explained: “Our show simply cannot, in good conscience, participate and be a part of this new culture that is being imposed on the Kennedy Center.” Seller’s comments appear to reference changes implemented after the centre’s leadership was replaced, resulting in a shift in artistic direction and governance philosophy.

Hamilton, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, first performed at the Kennedy Center in 2018, during the presidency of Donald Trump. The show returned for a successful run in 2022, under President Joe Biden’s administration. Its return in 2026 was expected to be one of the highlights of the venue’s calendar, but those plans have now been scrapped.

The Kennedy Center, known for its prestigious standing in the American arts landscape, functions as a public-private partnership, receiving federal funding alongside private donations. It houses multiple performance spaces, including a concert hall, opera house, and theatre, and hosts a wide variety of programming from classical music and theatre to contemporary performances.

The current controversy traces back to a leadership shake-up at the centre, after Trump, who had previously criticised the venue’s cultural direction, replaced several members of its board and assumed the role of chair of the board of trustees. His appointments, reportedly aligned with his broader campaign against what he termed “woke” culture, have raised concerns about the potential politicisation of the Kennedy Center’s programming and leadership ethos.

While Hamilton’s producers emphasised that their withdrawal was not a direct political statement against the former president himself, Seller highlighted that the changes at the Kennedy Center had created an atmosphere of partisanship at odds with the show’s values. “We are not acting against his administration, but against the partisan policies of the Kennedy Center as a result of his recent takeover,” he said.

Hamilton is not the only act to withdraw from planned performances at the centre following the leadership changes. Actor Issa Rae, singer and musician Rhiannon Giddens, author Louise Penny and the rock band Low Cut Connie have also cancelled scheduled appearances. However, some artists have opted to go ahead with their shows while using the stage as a platform to make statements. Singer-songwriter Victoria Clark performed at the Kennedy Center on 15 February wearing a T-shirt reading “ANTI TRUMP AF.”

This is not the first time Hamilton has made headlines for engaging with political and social issues. In 2016, shortly after Trump’s election, the cast delivered a now-famous curtain call message directly to Vice President-elect Mike Pence, who was in the audience at the time. They urged the incoming administration to “uphold our American values” and “work on behalf of all of us.”

As of now, the Kennedy Center has not responded directly to Hamilton’s cancellation, though the venue continues to move forward with its 2025 and 2026 programming. With Hamilton off the calendar, the question remains whether other high-profile productions will follow suit, potentially reshaping the cultural landscape at one of America’s most iconic performing arts institutions.