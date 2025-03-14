This play in Hyderabad addresses important issues albeit with a hint of absurdist comedy

Theatre has an incredible ability to make us think, feel, and sometimes even change the way we see the world. Some plays tackle serious issues head-on, while others exist purely to entertain. But no matter the approach, storytelling is always at the heart of it. Almost Flawless, a black comedy presented by Sifar, does a bit of both—it makes you laugh while nudging you to look a little deeper.

Inspired by real events, the play explores themes of false accusations and homophobia — how they can completely derail lives. At its core, Almost Flawless is about two people who find themselves thrown together by chance, both searching for something — or someone — to give them hope. “The themes are heavy, but we’ve given them a twist with dark comedy, using absurd theatre to bring out the humour,” says Feroz MNA, the play’s writer, co-director, and actor. They play with dialogue, exaggerated body language, and quirky details to keep things engaging. One character, for instance, is obsessed with Charlie Chaplin and even carries a red clown nose around, adding a layer of absurdity to the mix.

What really sets Almost Flawless apart is its interactive format. The audience isn’t just sitting back and watching; it actually becomes part of the story. “We’ve structured it in a way where the audiences build onto the scenes, adding their own comedic elements. It keeps things light and fun while letting the deeper messages sink in naturally,” Feroz explains. This also means no two performances are the same, keeping things fresh and unpredictable for both the audience and the actors.

Another fun element is the mobile sets. Instead of static backdrops, the actors carry pieces of the set with them, reinforcing the absurdist nature of the play. It’s a small but clever touch that adds to the overall experience.

With its mix of humour, audience participation, and experimental storytelling, Almost Flawless is an experience. It keeps you entertained, and before you even realise, gets you thinking about the things that really matter.

Tickets at Rs 400. March 15, 7.30 pm.

At Rangbhoomi Spaces & Events, Serilimgampally.

