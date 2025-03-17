Dramarsis to stage its new play Daag in Bengaluru this week

Rangashankara in Bengaluru is set to host Dramarsi’s new production Daag this Wednesday. This one-hour Hindi play explores the intricacies of social stratification and how it affects people’s lives.

What is the play about?

Directed and written by Suman Chakraborty and Shruti Rao, Daag revolves around Bindiya, a tailor with dreams that exceed her station. Her daily battle against obdurate clients and poverty is a microcosm of the societal pyramid, a system that is often obscured but deeply pervasive. The play attempts to raise pertinent questions regarding exploitation in our system, which makes one reflect on the underlying power dynamics between social strata.

Dramarsis, founded in 2019 by experienced theatre practitioners, is dedicated to the production of thought–provoking original plays. With a presence in Bengaluru, the company strives to create a platform for a variety of theatrical voices, staging works in English, Hindi, Kannada and Bengali. Their past productions, Endings and Aparajita, have garnered acclaim for their insightful commentary and compelling narratives.

Daag promises to be an interesting investigation into social imbalances, a reflection of Dramarsis’ commitment to theatre as a catalyst for change.

INR 250. March 19, 7.30 pm. At Rangashankara JP Nagar.