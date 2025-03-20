Theatre

Sumeet Vyas & Kumud Mishra bring psychological drama to the stage with 'Saanp Seedhi'

Sumeet Vyas, Kumud Mishra & Shubhrajyoti Barat
Theatre enthusiasts can look out for Saanp Seedhi, a psychological stage thriller directed by actor-turned-director Shubhrajyoti Barat, brought by the Theatre initiative Aadyam . This adaptation of Sleuth brings a gripping battle of wits to the stage, featuring acclaimed actors Kumud Mishra and Sumeet Vyas.

Set in Goa, the play follows a retired filmmaker who invites his wife’s young lover to their home. What begins as a conversation soon escalates into a psychological game of deception, power, and shifting identities. With evocative visuals and an intricately crafted stage, Saanp Seedhi promises an intense and unpredictable theatrical experience.

Show Details:

Mumbai:
March 22 – 7:30 PM
March 23 – 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
📍 Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir

Delhi:
March 29 – 7:30 PM
March 30 – 4:00 PM & 7:30 PM
📍 Kamani Auditorium

🎟️ Tickets start at ₹399.

