World Theatre Day: As Theatre Nisha celebrates 25 years, we trace its journey from a two-member group to a prominent theatre ensemble

The Beginning

“Most people think that Nisha was my first girlfriend!” Balakrishnan, who is fondly called Bala, begins to tell us. “But no. Nisha (meaning) twilight was one of the first words that I had uttered on stage when I was working in a play written by a very prolific writer Arvind Joshi. The line goes — the fact that everything seems to be dank and dark, when will the sun rise? So Nisha was an attempt to go towards that sunlight,” explains Bala, who completes 31 years in theatre.

Interestingly, Theatre Nisha was founded out of a “necessity”. Bala sheds light on the same, “I had come to Chennai from Delhi and I wasn’t getting work here. It was either ‘Oh! He’s from NSD, we can’t give him work!’ or ‘Oh! He’s from NSD, so what? We won’t give him work.’ Now, I was a pure actor; I had nothing to do with direction or designing, and since I wasn’t getting any work, I said fine, let me create my own group. Janani and I were working for Ashes to Ashes at that time. She was all of 17 years old, but I said, one is too little but two seems just fine to start a group. And we called it Theatre Nisha.”