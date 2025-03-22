Auroville Theatre Group to present a grand dance tribute to Michael Jackson

The Auroville Theatre Group is all set to present a groundbreaking performance that combines music, dance, and acting into one captivating tribute to the King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Talking about the same, Debashish Baidya, who has put together the show, tells us, "At Auroville Theatre Group, we wanted to create something truly unique, something that had never been done before in Auroville, which had a high entertainment factor, and equally had the potential to raise consciousness in people. We aimed to bring together various art forms—acting, dance, music—into one seamless, integrated performance."