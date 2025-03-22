Auroville Theatre Group to present a grand dance tribute to Michael Jackson

The Auroville Theatre Group is all set to present a groundbreaking performance that combines music, dance, and acting into one captivating tribute to the King of Pop Michael Jackson.
Talking about the same, Debashish Baidya, who has put together the show, tells us, "At Auroville Theatre Group, we wanted to create something truly unique, something that had never been done before in Auroville, which had a high entertainment factor, and equally had the potential to raise consciousness in people. We aimed to bring together various art forms—acting, dance, music—into one seamless, integrated performance."
That's when Debashish, a dedicated member of our group and a lifelong Michael Jackson fan, proposed an inspiring idea: a tribute show to the King of Pop himself. "Michael Jackson, known for his iconic music, groundbreaking dance moves, and , along with the profound message in his songs which can't be ignored any longer. His songs are timeless, carrying a powerful energy of love, compassion, and human connection. His music has the potential to transport people from pain to joy, from hate to compassion and caring, from darkness to light. Something that the world needs right now amidst so much violence and conflict. "
Talking about the grand dance tribute to Michael Jackson’s legacy, he tells Indulge, "This show will feature some of his most beloved hits—such as Black or White, Thriller, Beat It, and Earth Song—along with captivating live music, soulful singing, mesmerising dance performances, engaging acting, and stunning visual and sound effects. At its core, the show will carry a message of human unity and love, while offering moments of pure entertainment."
He adds, "We believe that Michael Jackson’s spirit lives on in his music, and we’re excited to share this tribute with you. It’s an experience designed not only to entertain, but also to move and transform you. We all miss the magic of Michael Jackson, and this show is our way of bringing his music, dance, and message back to life."
7- 8.30 pm, March 22 and 23
At Sri Aurobindo Auditorium, Bharat Niwas, Auroville, Puducherry