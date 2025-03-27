Bringing The Phantom Of The Opera to life in Mumbai

When Gaston Leroux wrote Le Fantôme de l’opéra in 1910, it is hard to imagine that he would have planned to immortalise the story as a Broadway musical. But in 1989, Andrew Lloyd Webber did just that with his rendition of The Phantom Of The Opera. The show was on for 30 years at the Majestic Theatre in New York till the Phantom hung up his cloak in 2023. But the travelling show is still on.

Is The Phantom of the Opera playing in Mumbai?

After finishing a month-long stint in China, Phantom Of The Opera is currently performing at Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Grand Theatre. The three pivotal characters of the Phantom, Christine and Raoul are played by Jonathan Roxmouth, Grace Roberts and Matt Leisy, respectively.

The collapsed chandelier is a true story that inspired Leroux, and later it set the stage for Lloyd Weber—the show starts with the broken chandeliers and other paraphernalia of the famed Palais Garnier being auctioned. The chandelier drama is one of the highlights of the Broadway show in London. But to be emulated with a travelling show is a challenge. Replicating the opulence and grandeur of the show from one theatre to another is a gargantuan task. For example, NMACC’s Grand Theatre is a comparatively smaller space.

Sandie Bekavac, stage manager for The Phantom Of The Opera reveals that there is a lot of engineering and intricate design within the chandelier itself. “If it had been as big and elaborate as the original one, we would not be able to travel with it. It is time-consuming and a lot more expensive for local producers. So, while it is slightly less dramatic, I think it's advantageous and more people get to see the show,” she says.