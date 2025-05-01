TR Knight returns to Broadway in eerie 'Stranger Things' prequel

One of the trickiest parts of being on Broadway isn’t just the late nights or the emotional intensity — it’s writing your Playbill bio. For actor TR Knight, whose career spans everything from Shakespeare to Grey’s Anatomy, distilling his journey into under 100 words proved maddening.

“I was getting angry at myself for getting precious about what to include and what not to include,” he laughs. In the end, he opted for a witty limerick that sidesteps the entire problem:

“There once was an actor named Knight,

Who knew his stage-left from stage-right.

He went to do some TV,

But now he’s happy to be

Back in front of the glowing footlights.”

Knight’s return to the stage comes courtesy of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a high-concept Broadway prequel to the Netflix phenomenon. With its mix of psychological drama, visual spectacle, and retro horror, the play explores the teenage years of Henry Creel — the boy who would become Vecna, the show’s monstrous antagonist.

Set in 1959 in Hawkins, Indiana, the play introduces Henry as a troubled teen navigating school, strange powers and a growing sense of dread. Knight plays Victor Creel, Henry’s deeply haunted father, a man battling PTSD and addiction. It’s a role layered with pain and contradiction — and one Knight was instantly drawn to.

“I think he desperately wants to be a good husband and a good father, and I think he knows that he’s failing at both,” says Knight. “He doesn’t have the tools to stop it.”

Originally invited to audition for a different part, Knight found himself pulled toward Victor. “Although our damage is different, I felt that I understood that damage in a way I did not understand this other character,” he explains. “It felt like a better match.”

Knight was already a fan of the Stranger Things series, eagerly awaiting each new season. The stage version, directed by the acclaimed Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin, brings that familiar world to life in a fresh way — with levitating cats, shattering mirrors, and even Vegas-style showgirls.

Daldry’s involvement was a major draw for Knight, who cites Billy Elliot: The Musical as a transformative theatrical experience. “The way he was able to distil that down in such a brutally beautiful, honest way left me — when I left that theatre — feeling both empty and filled up at the same time, if that’s possible.”

Martin describes Knight as a “Renaissance man in terms of his acting,” someone who constantly mines new meaning from each performance. “It’s always about the work,” says Martin. “He’s always asking, ‘What else can I find?’”

Knight and his husband have recently relocated from Los Angeles to the New York area, a move driven by his desire to return to theatre — what he calls “home.” Despite his success on television, including a five-season run as George O’Malley on Grey’s Anatomy, the stage continues to challenge and thrill him.

“It’s still immensely challenging, maddeningly challenging to me — theatre — but I love it,” he says. “I just missed it.”

Knight began his career in Minneapolis, training at the Guthrie Theater before moving to New York at 25. Now, with new creative momentum and a renewed sense of self, he’s embracing a chapter that feels both reflective and revitalising.

“It’s an exciting time,” he says. “Maybe it’s a time where I can let go of a lot of the nonsense I’ve worried about in the past. The nonsense has kind of plagued me.”

From primetime drama to eerie small-town horrors, Knight’s journey continues to shift — but for now, he’s exactly where he wants to be: back in front of the footlights.