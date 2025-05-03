From folk beats to hard truths, this musical is a wake-up call

We’ve all been to musical plays that entertain, but how many of them make us uncomfortable, make us question our world, and leave us thinking long after the curtains fall? Heftoil, by People’s Theatre, is one such production. This isn’t your typical theatre troupe. The cast of Heftoil isn’t made up of professional actors with decades of experience. Instead, most of the members hail from an NGO with a powerful mission: to create a society where everyone, no matter their background, has access to education and equal opportunities.

But this isn’t just a musical theatre play. It’s a bold statement, pushing us to confront the ugly truths and reignite that “I want to save the world” fire within us. Heftoil has an unapologetic realness. While many plays provide an escape into fantasy, this one is going to be uncomfortably close to home. It’s a raw, no-holds-barred look at the state of our society, and it challenges you to think about your role in it.

The inspiration behind Heftoil draws from the heart of social work. “When we do social work, we meet many people, and it is easy to understand their problems,” says the director, Vasanthan Chelladurai. “I wanted to show the beauty in the lives of young working-class individuals, about how they find joy in the simplest things and bring their issues to the people. So it’s not just about the hardships, but we are also showing you the romantic side of their lives,” he continues.

What sets this production apart from other theatrical productions is its integration of multiple art forms, each serving a specific purpose in amplifying the message. The choreography has a medley of Bharatanatyam, parai and darbuka beats, Krump, hospital clowning, and traditional Tamil folk.

Varsha, one of the performers, shares her excitement. “When I began doing social work, I realised how deeply society shapes us. I noticed how parai beats are often sidelined in celebrations, while Bharatanatyam, though celebrated, is also restricted. We wanted to change that and combine them.” Another performer, Dharani, shares about the difficulties faced in putting it all together. “When creativity flows, difficulties fade into the background,” she says with a smile.

But this play isn’t just about pointing out the problems; it’s about inspiring action. As the play concludes, the performance becomes more than just a series of choreographed movements and scripted lines. The actors encourage audience interaction, breaking the fourth wall and inviting them into the discussion.

A percussion performer, Karthik VP says, "Heftoil is not just a performance — it’s the voice of the unheard. From parai to mime, every beat carries a story, every move breathes truth. This is a musical play where voices rise through silence, and traditions roar with power. This is not art for art's sake — this is art for the people." “When we perform, we don’t just deliver a story; we initiate a conversation, creating a space for everyone to reflect on the issues we address,” concludes the director.

