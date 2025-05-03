When the margins take centre stage

The swirling red skirts, towering headgear, and blood-curdling cries of Theyyam performers do more than just dazzle — they embody a power shift. In this 800-year-old ritual art from Kerala, it is the so-called “untouchables” who become gods, if only for a few hours. This temporary inversion of caste hierarchies is not just performance. It’s resistance. And also the heartbeat of The Guests of God, a new play by Chennai-based group Ekatha, written and directed by KP Rajeev.

Set against the backdrop of 18th-century Kerala, the plot of the play is triggered by the theft of the local queen’s diamonds. This theft sends the village, already reeling from poverty, into further disarray.

Despite the passage of time, caste and class-based atrocities still persist, often in subtler forms. Rajeev highlights, “The concept of caste and class is instilled in us from childhood, whether consciously or unconsciously. Today, many people don’t actively support caste divisions, but they still manifest in ways we don’t always recognise.” This idea is reflected in the play, where interactions between characters serve as a powerful reminder of the inequalities that linger beneath the surface.