Witness a theatrical tribute to Tagore at Mumbai

As Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary approaches, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, pays homage to the Nobel laureate with a thoughtfully curated series of performances celebrating his legacy. Spanning classical dance and contemporary theatre, the line-up invites audiences to engage with Tagore's creative universe—one that continues to resonate with timeless questions of identity, desire, divinity, and the human condition.

Day 1: Fragments of a Forgotten Muse

May 3, 2025 | 7:00 pm | Experimental Theatre

The series opens with Tracing Fragments of a Shattered Muse, a Hindi-Bangla play with English subtitles that steps into the world of Kadambari Devi—Tagore’s muse, confidante, and sister-in-law—whose life has long been shrouded in silence and speculation. Presented in collaboration with Paradigm Shift Arts and directed by Meghna Roy Choudhury, the play unfolds on the imagined day of Kadambari’s and Tagore’s shared departure from the world, offering a lyrical conversation between the living and the departed.

Featuring Ipshita Chakraborty Singh and Priyanka Choudhary among others, the production explores memory, legacy, and the unseen weight carried by those who inspire greatness but remain unsung. A haunting score by Aabha Soumitra underscores the emotional texture of this 90-minute theatrical journey.

Recommended for ages 6 and above. Late entry is not permitted.

Day 2: A Double Bill of Dance and Myth

May 8, 2025 | 6:30 pm | Experimental Theatre

The second evening offers a double bill of classical dance performances that reinterpret Tagore’s poetic and dramatic works through expressive movement.

The evening begins with Chiro Sakha… The Divine in Me, an Odissi presentation by Arnab Bandyopadhyay and his troupe, Darpani. Inspired by Geetanjali, the piece contemplates the artist’s inner world and search for meaning in uncertain times—an echo of Tagore’s own philosophical meditations on divinity and selfhood. Bandyopadhyay’s training under masters like Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra brings both rigour and nuance to the performance.

The showcase continues with Rajendranandini – The Warrior Princess by Shahana, a collective known for their pioneering interpretations of Tagore’s works. Drawing from Tagore’s play Chitrangada, the piece tells the story of the Manipur princess and her struggle for self-definition in the face of love, social norms, and gendered expectation—inviting reflection on themes of authenticity and self-empowerment.

Recommended for ages 6 and above. Duration: Approx. 120 minutes.