Actor-director Anjan Dutt to get on stage for the last time with the 10th show of Aro Ekta Lear

Anjan Dutt needs no formal introduction. Being an actor-director and singer, Anjan is all ready to get on stage for the last time with the 10th show of Aro Ekta Lear, an interpretation of William Shakespeare's King Lear in Bengali by Anjan.

The play, Aro Ekta Lear, retains the original dialogue but offers a political perspective on the timeless text, exploring how political corruption paves the way for the rise of fascism. Entirely set in a modern context, Aro Ekta Lear marks the final theatre production by Anjan Dutt.

As the play's 10th show is about to be staged, Anjan took to his social media to announce that he's retiring from the stage. He writes (text loosely translated from Bengali to English):

"Yes. This is my last show of Aro Ekta Lear. The final show on 17th May.

Firstly, I feel very tired after the presentation. I don't want to turn the "satisfaction" of acting on stage into "anxiety". It's a very physical performance. Those who watch it would understand.

Since I started producing plays professionally, I have done 10 shows in five months. A total of 4,000 to 5,000 audiences. At Gyan Manch 400 people can watch it in a day. This time, initially I staged it in three big halls, it has attracted a lot many audience. We have had eight shows, and 6700 viewers have already watched them. So one more show is enough, Nine in total. It has been going on for about 6 months. It is enough to raise the money to do this show.

I have a special bond of love with the stage, a lot of uncompromising courage. A lot of experience, joy, sweetness. It has been truly magically beautiful...

So, those who haven't watched it yet, this is the last show."