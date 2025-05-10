Bengaluru theatre group, Kahe Vidushak, celebrates 10th anniversary!

What to expect from the two-day event!

This week’s two-day anniversary will present two plays and one dramatised reading, all of which are revivals of past productions. On May 15 is Jine Naze, an anthology comprising two short plays titled Namak and Rashan, both penned by acclaimed playwright Abhishek Majumdar. These powerful works delve into the lives of migrant labourers and the hardships they endured during the COVID-19 lockdown. “One of the main reasons I wanted to bring this production back is that we struggled to reach the marginalised communities, as everything was heavily restricted at that time. Now, the aim is to take it directly to the communities that matter — those for whom the story was written. This includes migrant labour settlements, the outskirts, villages and more,” he elucidates.