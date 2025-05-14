Queer love and nostalgia: Ramanjit Kaur and Taranjit Kaur on The Chai Queens

A

Ramanjit: So, our theatre, as we learnt from our guru, sees the director as the creator of imagery. We believe in creating visual imagery. Even though the imagery is minimalist in this play, we’ve used dolls as a lead motive. You know, in childhood, we’d have a girl and a boy doll and play weddings. But here, it’s two girl dolls—and we marry them off. The wedding scene stands out for me. These two women couldn’t get married, but when they meet again, they remember the play wedding of their two dolls.

We created that on a sheet, they dip their feet in alta, hold the dolls, and dance to Lathe Di Chadar. In the centre, there’s a small trunk with a tea party setup—two clay idols, candles, and the dolls. Around that, these two women take pheras, their feet dipped in alta marking the sheet—dreams dipped in red. They make playful vows like, “I promise to save you from spiders, even if I’m scared.” That scene was written by a teenage girl, Amaira Singh. It’s a scene very close to my heart—the wedding of the two girl dolls, full of memory, longing, and what never was.

Taranjit: I think, for me, the favourite scenes are mostly the nostalgic scenes, because there’s a lot of nostalgia in the play. Like, you know, when you meet a friend from your childhood or teenage years, or you meet an ex-lover, you go into all those old remembrances—we used to do this, we used to do that. That’s something I feel the audience really connected with, and that was the response—they found it very relatable. Then, of course, the climax—a confrontation scene between both characters—is powerful and was a challenge for me.

But what’s also interesting is how different the final version became from what I had originally imagined. We adapted what was written by Vikran, and a lot was also derived during the process. What really helped was how Ramanjit, the director, pushes you to explore the complexities of the character. You might come with a structure, scenes, and a way to perform, but she keeps pushing you to get the best out of yourself. And it doesn’t end with the first show—it evolves with each performance. That’s the fun and magic of theatre, and why I wanted it to happen again with Ramanjit.