Jayant Kripalani on playing Karl Marx in Swapnasandhani’s next production, Marx in Kolkata

I had to consult “Aunty” Google for this one. New age cinema, she informed me, was a shift away from traditional filmmaking practices and a move towards more experimental, artistic, and independent films. I suppose when you’re growing up and when you see something that shatters your beliefs and leaves you gasping, that’s called experimental.

Two films from the late ’60s and early ’70s that impressed me as an audience were If..., directed by Lindsay Anderson, and Clockwork Orange directed by Stanley Kubrick. For a very long time after, anything I saw was a pale version of ‘experimental, artistic, and independent’. Both films are still ‘new age’ for me. I suppose anything that stands the test of time will always remain new age.