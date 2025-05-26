Bangalore Theatre Collective’s new play is a Kannada adaptation of AR Gurney’s Love Letters

Kantara actor Kishore Kumar G plays lead

Featuring two veteran actors, Kishore Kumar G and Siri Ravikumar, the production leans on their theatrical experience to carry the weight of a performance that demands emotional depth. With minimal stage movement — limited mostly to two chairs and a table — the actors convey decades of shared history through vocal expression, subtle gestures and nuanced shifts in costume that mark the passage of time.

“I told them: don’t act. Just be. Just read it as if you’re reading it for the first time and the memory is coming to you. That’s where the magic lies,” he reveals. Rooted in the classical Indian theatre principles of vacika-abhinaya (vocal expression), the production draws heavily on voice, tone and cadence to convey emotion. “Even in classical forms like yakshagana, there’s a power in just the way you deliver the line. I wanted that same impact here,” he adds.

Since its premiere, Venkatesh has taken the feedback, fine-tuning the production to strengthen the connection with the audience, reco gnising that the two characters, though never interacting directly on stage, communicate profoundly through their words and the spaces between them. “The audience becomes a vital part of the dialogue. So, based on the previous perfor mances, we have made some changes to make it more engaging for the audience. There’s one moment where both actors say, I’m sorry and you can feel a collective breath in the room. That’s when I know it’s working,” he concludes.

₹250. May 29 & 30, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.