Shweta Tripathi makes a bold return to theatre with the explosive queer drama ‘Cock’

Actor and producer Shweta Tripathi Sharma is stepping back into the world of theatre with a bang—this time, not just on stage, but behind the scenes. Known for her fearless performances and eclectic roles on screen, Shweta is now donning the producer’s hat for the first time in theatre with the staging of Mike Bartlett’s critically acclaimed play, Cock.
This production arrives as a timely and powerful tribute to Pride Month, celebrating queer love and identity with raw honesty and unapologetic emotion.
A landmark moment in her artistic journey, this play also marks a homecoming for Shweta—back to the world of live performance, where her acting roots were first planted. The production is the debut venture under her new theatre company AllMyTea, and is helmed by UK-based director Manish Gandhi, known for his nuanced and daring theatrical sensibilities.
Starring Rytasha Rathore, Tanmay Dhanania, Sahir Mehta, and Harssh Singh, Cock is an emotionally charged, sharply written drama that dives headfirst into the complexities of love, sexuality, and selfhood. The story centers on a man caught in a love triangle between his long-term male partner and a woman who unexpectedly enters his life—forcing him to question everything he thought he knew about his identity.
For Shweta, producing Cock is more than just a creative endeavour—it’s a mission.
“Theatre has always been my first love. It’s raw, immediate, and there’s no place to hide—from the audience or from the truth,” she says. “Producing Cock is deeply personal. It’s a story that doesn’t flinch. It’s messy, human, and full of heart. And in times like these, we need stories that reflect the full spectrum of our world.”
Speaking about the play’s place in the Pride Month landscape, she adds, “We are living in a time when people are finally feeling empowered to live as their authentic selves. But there’s still a long road to travel. Cock doesn’t offer easy answers. It asks the hard questions—about love, identity, and the spaces in between. That’s why I had to do it. Pride Month is a celebration, yes—but it’s also a reminder that inclusion and representation are still urgent battles. With this play, we want to amplify queer voices and give their stories the spotlight they’ve long deserved.”
Currently in pre-production, Cock promises to be one of the most riveting theatrical experiences of the year. With its gripping script, fearless performances, and a producer who’s unafraid to challenge the status quo, this staging is set to ignite important conversations—and perhaps even shift a few perspectives along the way.
As Shweta Tripathi Sharma steps boldly into this new role, she’s not just making her theatre debut as a producer—she’s making a statement: that powerful, inclusive storytelling isn’t just necessary—it’s non-negotiable.
Premiering on June 6, at Max Mueller Bhavan, Delhi & June 10 at Mumbai’s Prithvi Theatre.