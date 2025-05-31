Shweta Tripathi makes a bold return to theatre with the explosive queer drama ‘Cock’

Starring Rytasha Rathore, Tanmay Dhanania, Sahir Mehta, and Harssh Singh, Cock is an emotionally charged, sharply written drama that dives headfirst into the complexities of love, sexuality, and selfhood. The story centers on a man caught in a love triangle between his long-term male partner and a woman who unexpectedly enters his life—forcing him to question everything he thought he knew about his identity.

For Shweta, producing Cock is more than just a creative endeavour—it’s a mission.

“Theatre has always been my first love. It’s raw, immediate, and there’s no place to hide—from the audience or from the truth,” she says. “Producing Cock is deeply personal. It’s a story that doesn’t flinch. It’s messy, human, and full of heart. And in times like these, we need stories that reflect the full spectrum of our world.”