Jujube brings intimate, no-frills theatre back to Mylapore

Some performances draw you in with spectacle, but Jujube does it with simplicity. There was a time when evenings drifted by in verandas where people talked, laughed and lingered without hurry, and Jujube offers a small slice of that lost warmth as it unfolds in the leafy veranda of theatre patron Shreya Nagaraj Singh’s Mylapore home. Directed by R Amarendran, it invites audiences to sit back, laugh a little and let curiosity lead the way.

Where sharp wit meets close-up performance in a veranda

Amarendran has always believed in the power of simplicity. When he began directing in 1992, he pushed against the elitist mould that defined Chennai’s English theatre scene. He staged French plays at the Alliance Française so that students could practise their skills without worrying about cost or access. That spirit of no-frills theatre continues to date, even with Jujube. The name itself reflects it. “The fruit is considered cheap and not important but it has a lot of nutritional value. So I chose this name deliberately,” he says.

The evening will feature a selection of short comedies and possibly a reading. Expect bold humour, risqué punchlines and plenty of puns. “I used to watch plays by Sartre, Genet and Ionesco, which were cerebral, but I switched to comedies by Molière,” he says. His actors keep things sharp and conversational rather than theatrical. “My actors don’t huff and puff and spout long dialogues or do a tirade on social evils. We don’t want the audience to get stressed.” He wants people to enjoy themselves without feeling weighed down.