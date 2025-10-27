Kaneez: A Broadway-style musical about forbidden love set to premiere in Mumbai

Come November, and Mumbai will witness the premiere of the lavish Broadway-style musical Kaneez. This performance, directed by seasoned theatre director Randhir Ranjan Roy, skillfully weaves a tale that explores deep themes of love and social restrictions in a fractured society.

Timeless love on stage: Kaneez musical debuts in Mumbai

Kaneez tells the poignant love story of a young priest essayed by Siddharth Nigam and Raayo and an enchanting tawaif portrayed by Gulki Joshi and Kirti Killedar. Their profoundly connected souls maneuver the strict lines of religion and caste, creating a secret romance against the backdrop of tradition and social prejudice, characterised by desire and sacrifice.

The musical is inspired by the real story of Tanno Bai, a famous courtesan in 1920s Patna, and her fervent admirer, the ceremonial priest Dharikshan Tiwari. The narrative reflects the exquisite intricacies of love that go beyond accepted social conventions. More than a century later, Kaneez highlights these timeless themes and invites readers to consider the enduring nature of love.

Other well-known actors in the ensemble cast are Jaya Bhattacharya, Sanjay Swaraj, Noyrika Bhatheja, Sunitt Razzdan, Amit Ghosh, Raayo S Bakhirta, Dev Surana, Hardik Thakkar, Vikas Tiwari, and Kalyan Choudhary.

“Kaneez is more than a mere story of forbidden love; it serves as a critique of society,” says director and producer Randhir Ranjan Roy, adding, “I hope that the audience will consider the complexities of love and the weight of tradition, two concepts that frequently hinder genuine human interaction.”

“This production presents a rare chance to play an emotionally intense character, who is torn between love and tradition in a world where these concepts are frequently at odds,” says Siddharth Nigam.

Gulki Joshi shares, “I’m thrilled to embody a character that showcases the depth of love amidst societal challenges. The message is powerful and timeless.”

For Kirti Killedar, this musical “captures the essence of love that defies societal boundaries”. She considers herself “honoured” to be part of such an “impactful project”.

Kaneez features a remarkable blend of live music and dynamic choreography by Arunima Roy and immersive stage designs by Chetan Chand. With music orchestrated by the talented duo Rahul-Anjan and vocal performances from celebrated artistes including Shaan, Papon, Javed Ali and Kirti Killedar, the production is sure to offer a vibrant tapestry of bhajans, thumris, and elements of both classical and retro Indian music.

Shaan states, “Creating music for Kaneez has been an enlightening experience. The musical composition is essential to storytelling, conveying emotions that transcend words, allowing audiences to connect deeply with the themes of love and loss. I am thrilled to have sung a bhajan in this masterpiece.”

Papon ’s duet, on the other hand, captures the essence of love in its purest form. “I can’t wait for audiences to experience this beautiful journey,” he says, while Javed Ali shares, “Singing the thumari — Yaad Piya Ki Aayi in the play was a deeply moving experience, resonating with the themes of longing and love.”

Tickets available online.

November 28 and 29.

At Jamshed Bhabha Auditorium, Mumbai.