Inside A Fish Ate My Cat: Yuki Ellias’s surreal ode to love and letting go

Marking 47 years of Prithvi Theatre, the annual Prithvi Festival returns from November 1 to 17, 2025, celebrating one of Mumbai’s most iconic cultural traditions. Continuing its legacy as a vibrant hub for creativity and collaboration, the festival once again brings together generations of artists and audiences to revel in the magic of live performance.

Among this year’s standout productions is A Fish Ate My Cat by Yuki Ellias and the Dur Se Brothers — a tender, surreal meditation on love, loss, and the fragile beauty of aging. Featuring an accomplished ensemble cast — Abhishek Saha, Yuki Ellias, Kunaal Sangtani, Mati Rajput, Kurian Joseph, Petra Misquitta, and Latoya Mistral Ferns-Advani — the play follows an elderly dreamer who chats with objects, revisits forbidden love, and reconnects with her son.

Layered with music, movement, and moments of quiet humour, Ellias crafts a world where grief turns lyrical and memory shimmers with both ache and laughter.

As Yuki and her team gear up for their final rehearsals before opening night, Indulge Express caught up with the actor-director for a quick backstage conversation about the making of A Fish Ate My Cat, and the emotions that shape its heart.