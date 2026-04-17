Rangved Theatre’s ‘NUTS’ explores a woman’s fight against labels

A

NUTS is set around 1979 in New York. At that time, women who were seen as rebellious or who stepped outside social norms were often treated unfairly. In some cases, they were put through hush trials and declared insane. The play is not based on one specific case, but on several such incidents. What struck me was how even a society considered progressive used these methods to silence women by labelling them as mentally unstable and placing them in institutions.