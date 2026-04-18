When bodies speak and words fall silent: reimagining AK Ramanujan’s folktale in Hyderabad

Some stories slip out easily. Others stay lodged somewhere between memory and voice, waiting — sometimes indefinitely. It’s this tension that forms the emotional core of If Lanterns Could Talk, a movement-led theatrical piece that leans into silence as much as speech. Directed by Osman Ghani, the production reimagines a folktale by AK Ramanujan, threading it through contemporary anxieties around expression, control, and the weight of what remains unsaid. Rooted in the city’s evolving theatre landscape, the play builds a language of gesture, rhythm, and stillness — where the body often says what words cannot. We spoke to the director and cast about shaping this layered, physical performance.

If Lanterns Could Talk: A movement-led folktale on silence, control and the stories we bury

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